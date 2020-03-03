Gaurav Solanki thrashes Akylbek Esenbek Uulu 5-0

Amman [Jordan], Mar 3 (ANI): Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki (57kg) made a winning start at the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers as he thrashed Kyrgyzstan's national boxing champion Akylbek Esenbek Uulu 5-0 here on Tuesday.

From the very beginning, Solanki began landing punches on Uulu and boxed furiously. However, the second round witnessed a tough fight with Kyrgyz boxer showing more aggression, but Solanki's patience helped him sail through. Solanki was declared the winner by points.

He will need to be at his best against the top seed and world champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan in his next bout.

Later in the day, Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg) will be up against Chinese Taipei's Kan Chia-Wei.

There are eight men and five women from India who are in the hunt for a coveted Tokyo Olympic berth at this continental event, being conducted by the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Boxing Task Force. (ANI)

