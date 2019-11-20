Geoffrey Kamworor
Geoffrey Kamworor

Geoffrey Kamworor's world half marathon record ratified

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:36 IST

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 20 (ANI): World Athletics has ratified Geoffrey Kamworor's world half-marathon record of 58:01.
In a sensational run, Kamworor chopped 22 seconds from the previous record at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on September 15, coming tantalisingly close to breaking the event's 58-minute barrier.
It was an apt setting for the 26-year-old Kenyan who won the first of his three successive world half marathon titles in the streets of the Danish capital in 2014.
Covering the first five kilometres in 13:53, just outside world record pace, Kamworor upped the tempo to reach 10 kilometres in 27:34, four seconds inside his stated target. He was in front alone by the 11-kilometre mark but didn't slow. He reached 15 kilometres in 41:05, the fastest time ever recorded for that distance and a stunning 11 seconds inside sub-58 minute pace.
His pace dropped over the waning stages but he still reached 20 kilometres in 55:00, another world best. He was just a few metres from the finish line as the clock moved to 58 minutes before stopping at 58:01.
"It is very emotional for me to set this record who also won back-to-back world cross country titles in 2015 and 2017. And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it," Kamworor said in an official statement.
The previous record of 58:23 was set by Zersenay Tadese in Lisbon in 2010. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:51 IST

Released Lynn so that we can bid for you in the auction: Venky...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore has replied to Yuvraj Singh's question about the thought process behind releasing Australian batsman Chris Lynn ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:10 IST

Korea Masters 2019: Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma progress to next round

Gwangju [South Korea], Nov 20 (ANI): Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the ongoing Korea Open.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:46 IST

Aizwal FC to take on Mohun Bagan in I-League 2019-20 opener

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures of the I-League 2019-20 season with the new league campaign set to get underway from November 30.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:35 IST

Apex Council members oppose Sharma's return as president

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Nine members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Apex Council on Tuesday put up a united stand against ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed's order which allowed Rajat Sharma to continue as DDCA president.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:19 IST

Tottenham Hotspur sacks head coach Mauricio Pochettino

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked from the role of head coach of Tottenham Hotspur. His coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also been relieved of their duties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:00 IST

Aligarh: National shooter Areeba Khan aims at 2024 Paris Olympics

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): National level shooter and Asian Championship silver medalist Areeba Khan is aiming to win a medal for the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 08:28 IST

Don't see pink ball attracting spectators to ground: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Ahead of India's first-ever day/night Test match against Bangladesh, spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the new format will not bring many spectators to the ground.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:00 IST

World Cup qualifiers: Oman defeat India by 1-0

Muscat [Oman], Nov 19 (ANI): India suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Oman in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:58 IST

Eden Gardens being decorated with pink lights for India's first...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): As the first-ever day-night Test in India is inching closer, the venue of the match, Eden garden, is being decorated with pink lights.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:28 IST

Karim Benzema is best striker in the world: Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard hailed his teammate Karim Benzema calling him the 'best striker in the world'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:12 IST

We'll have to be at the top of our game: Gary Stead ahead of...

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said that his team will have to be at the top of their game during the whole series against England.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:52 IST

Ritu Phogat optimistic of MMA getting popular in India soon

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Ritu Phogat, who recently made her successful Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut, is optimistic about the sport getting popular in India in the coming years.

Read More
iocl