German Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats China's Guang Zu to enter quarter-final

Berlin [Germany], March 10 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lu Guang Zu of China in a hard-fought three-game encounter to enter the quarter-final of the German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle on Thursday.



Playing at court 2 Srikanth won 21-16, 21-23, 21-18 in a match that lasted for 67 minutes. TheWorld Champion silver medallist bagged the first game 21-16, but China's Lu Guang Zu made a brilliant comeback in the second game winning it 23-21 to take make it one game apiece.

Earlier on Tuesday Srikanth defeated France's Brice Leverdez in the first round of the men's singles clash.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will be facing 2013 World Champion Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand, in her women's singles match. (ANI)

