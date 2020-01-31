Goa 2020 National Games unveils 'Rubigula' as mascot

Panaji [Goa], Jan 31 (ANI): 'Rubigula', Flame-Throated Bulbul, has been unveiled as the official mascot for the Goa 2020 National Games here on Friday.

The Flame-Throated Bulbul is the state bird of Goa.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were present at the unveiling ceremony.

Pramod Sawant said that the mascot 'Rubigula' will generate the interest of people towards the National Games.

"There was no better way to begin the festivities for the National Games than the unveiling of the mascot 'Rubigula'. The mascot incorporates the best elements and characteristics of Goa and the Goan people. It is another step forward for the preparations of the National Game and Rubigula will generate even more interest for these Games, especially among young people," Sawant said in an official statement.

Sawant said that hosting National Games in Goa was the vision and dream of Manohar Parrikar.

"It was the vision and dream of our late Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar to host the National Games in Goa. We are confident of successfully executing the event. We are on track to host the multi-discipline sporting event which will bring superlative talent from across India to the Goan turf. Through these Games, we also wish to showcase our culture, food, natural beauty and extend our hospitality to all the States and UTs that will be coming to Goa during the Games," he said.

Kiren Rijiju said that the state has developed world-class infrastructure fo the games.

"Goa is a sport-loving state and with the Government actively promoting sports in the state there is no reason why Goa cannot become a powerhouse in sports. World-class infrastructure has been created for these Games which will benefit sportspersons in the State. The Games will help imbibe a sports culture in the State. We are expecting a grand celebration from October 20 to November 4 which will bring athletes from across India. I am confident that Goa will do a great job in hosting the Games and the National Games 2020 will be the best and biggest ever in the history of India," Rijiju said.

Goa will be hosting the 36th edition of the National Games from 20th October to 4th November 2020.

The event will see participation by 36 states and union territories, 12,000 + athletes, officials and will host 37 sports disciplines across 24 venues in Goa.

