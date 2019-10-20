Goa CM attends IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): For the first time in India, IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon race was held at Miramar beach here on Sunday.

As many as 1,000 participants took part, from across 27 countries. There were over 800 Indian participants in the event.

All the participants were to complete the 1.9km swim -- a 950m loop from the Miramar beach, 90-km cycling and 21-km run covering some of Goa's most iconic locations.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended the event. "It's being organised for the first time in the country. I want to congratulate the organisers."

"Over 27 countries are participating in it. It's an example of sports tourism. It is a great opportunity for Goa as well. We had given all the required infrastructure and support from the government side."

Earlier on Thursday, Sawant released a special commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 Goa postal stamp in Panaji.

India Post issued the stamp. It is the first occasion in the 40 plus years of the IRONMAN history where a nation's postal department has extended its support in this manner. (ANI)

