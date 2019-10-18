Goa CM releases commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 postal stamp

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on Thursday released a special commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 Goa postal stamp in Panaji.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, Half Distance Triathlon will be held in India for the first time ever on October 20.

India Post issued the stamp and it is the first occasion in the 40 plus years of the IRONMAN history where a nation's postal department has extended its support in this manner.

As many as 1,000 triathletes from 27 countries worldwide are taking part in this event and this special stamp will be awarded to each participant.

Sawant also released an innovative, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa Finisher's medal which takes inspiration from the confluence of the three elements of nature - water, earth and wind - that the tri-athletes will face in the course of their 113 km race.

The concept behind the medal design is to bring forth the essence of Goa- the waves, the lighthouse and the coconut-palm fronds which are a symbolic parallel to the three stages of the triathlon - swim, bike and run.

Sawant said he is delighted that the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is being held close on the heels of the Fit-India movement which was launched the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am delighted that IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is being held close on the heels of the Fit-India movement recently announced by Prime Minister Modi. I wish to congratulate Yoska's commitment to fitness and healthy living by organising such an iconic event in India for the first time which has resulted in getting Goa on the world map as a sports destination," Sawant said in an official website.

IRONMAN Asia's managing director, Geoff Meyer, said that India is a huge market going through a fitness transformation.

"Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous sporting developments in India. India is obviously a huge market going through a fitness transformation," Meyer said.

The 20-time Ironman and race director of the event, Deepak Raj, said: "It was our dream to bring IRONMAN to India and provide the fast-growing triathlete community in the country an opportunity to race at home." (ANI)

