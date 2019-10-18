Pramod Sawant releases commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 postal stamp here on Thursday.
Pramod Sawant releases commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 postal stamp here on Thursday.

Goa CM releases commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 postal stamp

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:29 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, on Thursday released a special commemorative IRONMAN 70.3 Goa postal stamp in Panaji.
The IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, Half Distance Triathlon will be held in India for the first time ever on October 20.
India Post issued the stamp and it is the first occasion in the 40 plus years of the IRONMAN history where a nation's postal department has extended its support in this manner.
As many as 1,000 triathletes from 27 countries worldwide are taking part in this event and this special stamp will be awarded to each participant.
Sawant also released an innovative, IRONMAN 70.3 Goa Finisher's medal which takes inspiration from the confluence of the three elements of nature - water, earth and wind - that the tri-athletes will face in the course of their 113 km race.
The concept behind the medal design is to bring forth the essence of Goa- the waves, the lighthouse and the coconut-palm fronds which are a symbolic parallel to the three stages of the triathlon - swim, bike and run.
Sawant said he is delighted that the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is being held close on the heels of the Fit-India movement which was launched the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I am delighted that IRONMAN 70.3 Goa is being held close on the heels of the Fit-India movement recently announced by Prime Minister Modi. I wish to congratulate Yoska's commitment to fitness and healthy living by organising such an iconic event in India for the first time which has resulted in getting Goa on the world map as a sports destination," Sawant said in an official website.
IRONMAN Asia's managing director, Geoff Meyer, said that India is a huge market going through a fitness transformation.
"Over the past few years, we have seen tremendous sporting developments in India. India is obviously a huge market going through a fitness transformation," Meyer said.
The 20-time Ironman and race director of the event, Deepak Raj, said: "It was our dream to bring IRONMAN to India and provide the fast-growing triathlete community in the country an opportunity to race at home." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:19 IST

The ones who fast together laugh together, Kohli celebrates...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): For India skipper Virat Kohli who celebrated Karva Chauth with wife Anushka Sharma "the ones who fast together laugh together."

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 23:11 IST

Ganguly as BCCI chief will deliver his duties with same passion"...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has backed Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), saying that he will deliver his duties to the nation with the "same passion" as he did when he played cri

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:08 IST

James Milner very good at taking penalties, says Emile Heskey

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's James Milner ability to take penalties has earned him praise from former footballer and teammate Emile Heskey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:48 IST

Bangladesh announce 15-man squad for T20I series against India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 17 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 15-man squad for their upcoming T20I series against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:29 IST

Mesut Ozil has 'very big skills', says Unai Emery

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that Mesut Ozil has 'very big skills and quality' that the club needs in their next matches.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:48 IST

I know they have quality: Mauricio Pochettino backs Tottenham players

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is expecting a quiet January transfer window as he said that his players have "quality" and have "the potential to turn the situation around".

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:35 IST

Dutee Chand remarkable, hope to see more women represent India...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Olympic medallist and retired American sprinter Carmelita Jeter, who is currently visiting India has hailed the country's ace sprinter Dutee Chand and hoped that more young women represent India at the Olympics in the future.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:51 IST

India presents bid to host FIH Men's World Cup

Lausanne [Switzerland], Oct 17 (ANI): India on Thursday presented their bid to host the next edition of the FIH Men's World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:22 IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense [Denmark], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Denmark Open, losing her second-round match against South Korea's An Se Young 14-21, 17-21 here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:59 IST

Sri Lanka announces squad for three-match T20 series against Australia

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Oct 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:58 IST

RCB become first IPL team to hire a woman in support staff

Karnataka [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday appointed Navnita Gautam as their Sports Massage Therapist and became the first Indian Premier League team to have a woman in the support staff.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:42 IST

Sameer Verma crashes out of Denmark Open

Odense [Denmark], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sameer Verma crashed out of the Denmark Open after facing a second-round defeat against Chen Long 12-21, 10-21 here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl