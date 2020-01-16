Goa to host Fit India Cyclothon to promote fitness on Jan 18

ANI |

Panaji (Goa) [Inida], Jan 15 (ANI): To promote the Fit India Movement, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Government of Goa is all set to host a multi-city Fit India Cyclothon on January 18.

"Fit India" is a nation-wide movement to encourage people to stay healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives. Mobility is important in India and there can be no better medium than a cycle in both rural and urban areas.

The Fit India Mission under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Goa will organise the Fit India CYCLOTHON which will be flagged off from the Parade ground at Campal, Goa at 7.30 am by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijju and Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant.

Sharing his thoughts on this unique initiative Rijju said, "I am very happy to announce that the Fit India Cyclothon will be flagged off in Goa on the 18th of January at 7:30 am at the Campal Parade Ground. I would like to urge all Goans to take part and make Cyclothon a very big success so that we can create an atmosphere of Fit India in the state."

"The Cyclothon will be conducted all over the country with the support of volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and others including the Cycling Federation of India. We are confident that initiatives like the Cyclothon will help make Fit India a people's movement," he added.

The five km ride is open to all cycling enthusiasts. Those interested must assemble at the Parade Ground at the given time. (ANI)

