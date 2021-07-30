'GoForGold': Sports fraternity hails PV Sindhu after brilliant show in quarters against Yamaguchi

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the sensational show put on by PV Sindhu in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Shuttler Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's number four seed Akane Yamaguchi. Anurag and Himanta both congratulated Sindhu after a "thrilling win".

"Such a thrilling match @Pvsindhu1. India storms into the Semi Finals !" Anurag tweeted.



"This is a hattrick as we register third impressive win today at #TokyoOlympics2020 with the very bright @Pvsindhu1 storming into the semi final. Congratulations and we are so happy. Superb Game," Himanta Biswas tweeted.

Sindhu defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. The quarterfinal clash between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted for 56 minutes.

Former badminton player Jwala Gutta also hailed Sindhu after a sensational win on Friday.

Former player Ajay Jayaram lauded Sindhu for a "comeback" in the second set to seal the match in the quarter-finals. "Nail biting finish. What a comeback by Sindhu in that second set! Way to go @Pvsindhu #GoForGold," Ajay tweeted.

On Thursday, Sindhu had defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match of women's individual event in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3. (ANI)

