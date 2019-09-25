Gold medalist Arthi Arun upset for not getting enough support, appreciation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun, who recently won five gold medals in the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships 2019, said she expected appreciation and support for her achievements.

"I am the only woman who has taken part in both Asian platform and Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship. It is a very proud thing for me. After winning, I expected a lot of appreciation and support but I was not appreciated and was not given much support," Arun told ANI on Wednesday.

She has won the medals in the 72 kg category. The championship began from September 15 and concluded on September 21. A total of 28 members from India took part in the competition

Arun said she even sent an email to the Centre and State government, requesting them for reward and appreciation.

"After my Asian Championship, I even sent an email to the Centre and State, requesting them for reward and appreciation. But they sent an email to me saying they will look into the matter but till now nobody has replied to me," she said.

"So, that is a letting down, as a sportsperson, at the end of the day when you come back to your motherland, you expect appreciation, you expect your people to love you and respect you for what you have done for the country," Arun added.

However, Arun said the fire in her is not going to stop and will participate in the World Championships.

"I will not stop; the fire in me is not going to stop. I am going to take part in the World Championship that is going to come in South Africa but if I am getting support from the government that will be an added bonus to me and I will really appreciate it," she said. (ANI)

