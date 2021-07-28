Gold medallist Haile Gebrselassie joins Sunfeast India Move As One Movement

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Sunfeast India Move As One (erstwhile Sunfeast India Run as One) in its second edition this year will strive towards supporting children in distress affected by the pandemic with a focus on - education including academic support, career guidance and skill-building, nutrition and hygiene requirements, healthcare and provision of child protection and psychosocial support that allow children to cope with the complexities around them.

The sporting icon 'King' Haile Gebrselassie, who has won two Olympic Gold Medals (10000m event), four World Championships Gold Medals (10000m event) and has 27 World Records in distance running to his name, has lent his support to the movement as its ambassador and urged citizens to join and make a difference.



"In India, I have always been received with so much warmth and hospitality and it saddens me when I see the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on millions of people and children in India. Sport has the power to bring communities together like no other. We all can create an impact in our way and a platform like the Sunfeast India Move As One, allows us to be fit and healthy and make an actual difference in the lives of many children. Run, walk, jog or cycle - choose what suits you best and register now for the Sunfeast India Move as One," said Gebrselassie in an official release.

Envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform GiveIndia, championed by one of India's largest food company ITC's Sunfeast Biscuits and, strengthened by the Fit India Movement; the initiative will showcase the power of the collective.

As India continues its fight with the virus, the pandemic has disrupted the lives of countless children; denying them of the most essential elements of their childhood- education, medical care, and holistic development (social and spiritual). (ANI)

