Gopichand receives honourable mention at IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): India's chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has been given an honourable mention at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards 2019.

He received the mention in the male category of the awards.

"The panel wishes to recognise his efforts in the development of Badminton in India, his efforts in supporting athletes across sports and his contribution to the Olympic Movement," the IOC said in an official statement.

The IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards came into the forefront three years ago to recognise coaches who have dedicated their lives to training athletes for the Olympic Games.

Gopichand had won the All England Badminton Championship in 2001 and after that, he has been renowned for coaching major stars in the country.

He has been instrumental in shaping the careers of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth to name a few.

Gopichand has been previously honoured with the Dronacharya award for coaching and has also received Padma Bhushan - India's third-highest civilian award. (ANI)

