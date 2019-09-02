Sunil Kumar, District Youth Service and Sports officer Kathua
Sunil Kumar, District Youth Service and Sports officer Kathua

Govt comes up with special initiatives to promote sports in J-K's Kathua

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:02 IST

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): With an aim to promote all-round development of youth, the state administration, along with the Central government, has been taking up several sport-based activities in the region.
Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar, District Youth Service and Sports officer of Kathua said, "Sports is important to stay fit and healthy. Sportspersons are given the opportunity to join the security forces too as they have the stamina to face any situation, whether it be on the hills or plains. The department has set up an annual calendar to give an opportunity to the youth, including girls, to participate in various games."
"After the first part of Khelo India, the second part of the same will be completed shortly. At present inter-school and district level games are being played in sports stadium, Kathua. Young men and women have been taking part in it in large numbers," he added.
Sports like cricket and karate have attracted a large number of people.
Praising the government's initiative, a sports enthusiast told ANI, "This is an excellent initiative by the government for the youth. It will not just help provide an opportunity to showcase the skills of the youth but also help in improving health and fitness."
On August 5, the Central government abrogated Article 370 removing the special status given to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The government also brought in Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:41 IST

Jamaica Test: India end day 3 in dominant position, set Windies...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 2 (ANI): India ended day three of the second Test match here at Sabina Park in a dominant position after setting West Indies a target of 468.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:35 IST

Ranveer shows up at Emirates Stadium for his favourite team

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The North London derby clash between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur may have ended in a draw, however, the Gunners had a special fan in Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh rooting for them at the Emirates Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:51 IST

Lockie Ferguson ruled out of T20I series against Sri Lanka

Auckland [New Zealand], Sep 2 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on Sunday was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:57 IST

India A squad announced for two four-day matches against South Africa A

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The All India Selection Committee on Sunday announced India A squad for the upcoming two four-day matches against South Africa A.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Premier League: Arsenal, Tottenham play out a draw

London [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at Emirates Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:30 IST

US Open: Federer enters quarter-finals

New York [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open on Sunday, defeating David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets in the fourth round match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:18 IST

Ross Taylor shines as Kiwis defeat Sri Lanka in first T20I

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sep 1 (ANI): Ross Taylor played a knock of 48 runs off just 29 balls, allowing New Zealand to defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here in Pallekele.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:41 IST

Malinga surpasses Afridi to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sep 1 (ANI): Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in the T20I cricket, surpassing Pakistan's all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:10 IST

Charles Leclerc wins Belgian Grand Prix to script maiden win

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 1 (ANI): Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday to record the maiden victory of his career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:34 IST

Nacho Monreal pens down emotional message after leaving Arsenal

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): After bringing his six and a half years stint at Arsenal to a close, Spanish defender Nacho Monreal on Sunday wrote an emotional message to thank the supporters of the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:33 IST

Ishant Sharma overtakes Kapil Dev as most successful Indian...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Ishant Sharma on Sunday became the most successful Indian pace bowler outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev who held the record till now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:27 IST

Bumrah records career-best bowling figures

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets in the first innings of the second Test match against West Indies to record his career-best bowling figures.

Read More
iocl