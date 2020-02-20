Govt should make serious efforts to promote golf in India, says Shiv Kapur

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Shiv Kapur, one of the most prominent Indian golf stars, said that the government should look to take adequate measures to promote the sport in the country.

"I think the level of golf, in general, is becoming more competitive. The depth in the game has really grown. Lots of new names and faces have been coming in and we have been getting new winners in each tournament. I am looking forward to the challenge that awaits me at Indian Open," Kapur told ANI on Thursday.

"It all depends on who plays well in the next three or four months leading up to the Olympics. I have been saying this. The government needs to do more for golf. It is an Olympics sport now and there is no public golf course. There are very few public driving ranges," he added.

The ace golfer also said that the sport of golf has a taboo of 'elite sport' attached to it and this will only go away if the government takes steps to make golf accessible to more people.

"The reason it is an elite sport is that the government is not making it accessible to the general public. Until you can have more public golf courses in public driving ranges and make every kid on the street have a chance to play golf, the taboo would not change. We are a country of over a billion people. It's time that India and the sports ministry looks at golf as a serious sport," he added.

Another golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who is all set to participate in the Indian Open also echoed similar sentiments.

"I agree with Shiv. It is an Olympic sport now and government support would be very necessary for golf to grow in India. I feel like that there are so many things can be done. I feel that we have so many untouched potential in India and we can really produce a lot of good players. The game needs to be supported and we just need more public ranges. We just need masses to know what golf is," Sharma said.

"I am really looking forward to it and as an Indian, it is very special. The Indian Open is going to be a great event. The Olympics race is really heating up. Obviously, I am putting my best effort and will try best to make it for the Olympics," he added. (ANI)

