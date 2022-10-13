Govt's dedication to sports boosted athletes' spirits, players gave tricolour global recognition through their efforts: Om Birla

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday that the Centre's dedication towards sports has boosted the spirits of the athletes, who have given the tricolour global recognition in sports through their efforts.

As per a press release from Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla was addressing the participants at the closing ceremony of the 36th National Games held in Surat, Gujarat on Wednesday. On this occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel, Members of Parliament, ministers of the government of Gujarat and MLAs were also present.

On this occasion, speaking about the outstanding performance of the sportspersons, Birla said that the energy and the sporting spirit of the athletes guide them in every walk of life. Birla added that whether in politics, business or education or any other field, sportsmanship teaches one to accept competition in a positive manner so as to always keep moving forward without any ill-will towards anyone. Birla underlined that teamwork results through participation in sports.

Expressing happiness that for the first time this year, traditional Yogasan and Malkhamb have been included in the National Games, Birla said that, "All Indians are proud of these sports as they are part of our heritage. On the Government's initiatives to promote sports, dedication towards sports has boosted the spirits of all athletes."

Referring to nation's rising profile in sports, Birla said that Indian sportspersons are winning a large number of medals at national and international levels and their efforts have earned the tricolour global recognition in the field of sports.

"Apart from sports, India has created its own identity in the whole world through yoga. Now, crores of people are enjoying healthier lives through yoga all over the world and every year around 200 countries in the world celebrate International Yoga Day, which is a matter of pride for all Indians," he added.

Speaking about the unity in diversity of the country, Birla said that young players of different cultures, speaking different languages, from different states of the country, have a complete dedication towards sports, which guides the nation to move towards unity, fraternity and harmony. Birla said that sports are very important for one's all-round development, which builds character along with physical and intellectual ability.

Referring to the increasing participation of women in every field including sports, Birla said that, "Nation's daughters are making India proud not only in sports but in every sphere of society, in education, in science, in technology etc."

He expressed happiness that women sportspersons of India have continuously brought glory to the country at the national and international levels.

Referring to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Birla said that on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of independence, all Indians must take a pledge to take the country forward with more energy. He added that in this Amrit Kaal, there must be a resolve to move forward in this direction by realizing the spirit of sports in every sphere of life.

On events like Khelo India, Fit India, University Games, etc, Birla said that such campaigns have given a new direction and energy to the young generation, and with the efforts of the government, sports can also be played at the grassroots level.



"Everyone is getting an opportunity to showcase their talent in sports, and a platform to showcase their skills. India with a healthy population, capable youth, strong determination and iron willpower will lead the world today," he added.

Birla expressed confidence that sports and sportspersons of India will play a big role in giving the nation a new identity on the world stage in the times to come.

Coming to National Games, Services, the Indian Armed Forces' squad at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat, are on track to win the most medals for the fourth time in a row.

Services began the day with 53 gold medals and added three more top podium results on Tuesday to maintain their lead with 56 gold, 34 silver, and 31 bronze medals for a total of 121 medals. as shared by the Olympics Website.

Maharashtra, with 38 gold medals (138 total), and Haryana, with 34 gold medals (106 total), are vying for second place on the last day of the National Games.

Men's softball was won by Maharashtra, while Punjab won women's softball. Haryana, which won gold in wushu by athlete Ravi Panchal and the women's hockey team in Rajkot, will aim to leapfrog Maharashtra in boxing on Wednesday.

Eight Haryana pugilists have advanced to the finals and will be expected to assist the state to overtake Maharashtra in the medals tally at the National Games.

Karnataka won the men's hockey gold medal in Rajkot's Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium. Karnataka defeated Uttar Pradesh in a sudden death tiebreaker after the sides were tied 2-2 in regulation time and each scored four goals in the penalty shootout.

Gujarat has also put on the finest performance in National Games history, capturing 47 medals, including 13 gold, 15 silver, and 19 bronze.

West Bengal defeated Kerala 5-0 in the men's football final to win the championship. West Bengal's Naro Hari Shrestha scored three goals, while Surajit Hansda and Amit Chakraborty each had one.

In boxing, bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and Commonwealth Games medalists Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jasmine Lamboria cruised to boxing finals in their respective weight divisions. (ANI)

