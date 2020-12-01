Grosjean keen to return for Haas in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Riffa [Bahrain], December 1 (ANI): Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is looking to make a return for his team Haas in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, confirmed Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner on Tuesday.

Grosjean had a huge accident in last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix. He is currently being treated for the burns sustained on the back of both his hands. He suffered minor injuries after his car struck a barrier and caught fire.

Grosjean will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix as Haas announced Brazil's Pietro Fittipaldi as his replacement.



"Romain would like to do it [race in Abu Dhabi]. I spoke to him yesterday about it. He wants to be in Abu Dhabi. I said try to get better, we speak on Sunday or Monday and see if it's doable. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. Pietro is here, Romain is here. We just need to see how he feels. It depends on his health," the official website of Formula 1 quoted Steiner as saying.

Grosjean has been receiving treatment for burns on the back of his hands at the BDF hospital in Bahrain. That is continuing into Tuesday, with doctors recommending he stays another night as a precaution.

"I just spoke with one of his guys, as he was with the doctor before and they did something with the burns, I don't know exactly what," added Steiner.

"He's staying another night in the hospital, but it's nothing to be preoccupied with. They just said it's a safer environment I guess mostly because of the burns. They said we keep you here another night," he added.

Grosjean's car had suffered a big crash during Bahrain Grand Prix, the impact measuring 53G, with Steiner saying it took him 27 seconds to get out of the car. When asked if Grosjean remembers the crash, the Haas boss said: "He remembers how he wanted to get out, or how he got out, he explained that very well to me. What he asked me is -- How did I end up there?' and I said 'You ran over Kvyat's car, basically, you turned right and ran over his front wing, that turned you around and put you in the wall." (ANI)

