GSW's Steve Kerr named head coach of USA men's basketball team through Paris Olympics

Colorado [USA], December 21 (ANI): The coaching staff for the 2022-24 USA Basketball Men's National Team was announced on Monday when USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Grant Hill officially named Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to lead the USA Men's National Team.

Additionally, Mark Few, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams will complete the 2022-24 USA National Team coaching staff as assistant coaches.

The USA Basketball Board of Directors approved the selections, which, should the U.S. men qualify for the 2024 Olympics, will be subject to approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.



As head coach, Kerr will lead the USA National Team in 2022-24, which will include all USA Men's National Team training camps, and, if the USA qualifies, the 2023 FIBA World Cup that is scheduled to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug 25-Sept 10, 2023, and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games that are scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris, France.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to represent our country as the head coach for the USA Basketball Men's National Team," said Kerr, as per NBA. "It's a thrilling opportunity and I'm excited for the challenge."

The USA men have won four consecutive Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020) and have claimed FIBA World Cup championships in two of the past three competitions (2010, 2014).

Since first fielding a team of legendary NBA stars in 1992, USA Basketball Men's National Teams have claimed gold medals in 15 of 19 major FIBA basketball competitions, while compiling an impressive 146-10 overall record (.936 winning percentage) in those competitions, and posting a record of 56-4 (.933 winning percentage) in exhibition games. (ANI)

