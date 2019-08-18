Guinness Book of World Records holder Chinmay creates another world record

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Guinness Book of World Records holder Chinmay Prabhu made another world record of solving pyraminx (pyramid-shaped rubik's cube) puzzles while riding a bicycle on Sunday.

Prabhu solved 176 pyraminx puzzles in one hour and seven minutes to set the new world record under his name. He broke the record of solving 111 pyraminx puzzles.

"So the target was 111 cubes to be solved while riding a bicycle. In one hour and seven minutes, I solved 176 pyraminx puzzles while riding the bicycle. For this, I practiced for a couple of months at Goregaon Sports Club," Prabhu told ANI.

Earlier, he had the Guinness record for solving pyraminx puzzles underwater. He also registered his name in the Limca Book of Records for solving mirror cube blindfolded.

"I had the Guinness Book of World Records for solving pyraminx underwater. The target set by Guinness Book of World Records was four but I solved nine pyraminx puzzles underwater holding my breath for one minute and 48 seconds," Prabhu said.

"I have also made an entry into the Limca Book of Records for solving mirror cube blindfolded," he added.

Prabhu said that it was difficult to balance and solve the cube initially but after daily practice, he was able to do the same.

"When the practice begins, it was very difficult to balance on the bicycle as I have to lean forward to solve the puzzle. With practicing over two hours regularly, I managed to make this possible."

When asked about his future plans, Prabhu said: "I will not be stopping after this record. More records will be up soon." (ANI)

