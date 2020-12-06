Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu decides to return Dronacharya Award to extend support to farmers

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 6 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, former national boxing coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu has decided to return his Dronacharya Award to show solidarity with agitating farmers.

"Whatever is happening in the country is not good. The lawmakers are saying they have made it for the betterment of farmers and they want to double or triple farmers' income. You are making laws for them but they are saying that they do not want it. I think the way that they have used is not correct," Sandhu said.

"I belong to a farmer's family. We cannot do anything else but express our displeasure and urge the government to repeal the laws or make the necessary changes. So, keeping that in mind, I have returned my award," he added.



Farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Notably, on December 3, former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan award "in protest" against the "betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India".

Later on December 4, Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa returned the Padma Bhushan award to "express solidarity" with protesting farmers.

The same day, the winners of the Bhartiya Sahitya Akademi Award in Punjabi including Sirmour Shire Dr Mohanjit, eminent thinker Dr Jaswinder Singh and Punjabi playwright and editor of Punjabi Tribune Swarajbir also returned their awards to show support for farmers. (ANI)

