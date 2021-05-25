Handball federation to take call on Sushil if proven guilty: Executive Director

By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Handball Federation of India will take action against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar if he is proven guilty in the case of the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi on May 4.

On Sunday, Sushil was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay, who was with him on a two-wheeler. Sushil Kumar is a prime accused in a case of the alleged murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

The wrestler is not just an Olympic medallist but he also has many posts in sports administration. He is the President of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the Delhi Handball Association.

Speaking about Sushil, Handball Federation of India's Executive Director Anandeshwar Pandey told ANI: "As of now we are monitoring the situation, so we can't comment. But yes, if he is proven guilty, we will certainly take action against him. What has happened is not good for sports. Sushil is the man who earned glory for the country but now seeing him in this condition hurts me and I am sure the whole nation is shocked to learn about the incident."



Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar also feels the arrest of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has tarnished the image of the sport in the country.

"As of now let the law take a call on him, whether he is guilty or innocent but what has happened is not good especially for wrestling. Sushil was the person who worked hard and brought wrestling on height and helped aspiring wrestlers," Vinod had told ANI.

A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch took Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, the prime accused in the alleged murder case of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala to three locations in Delhi -- Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, and Chhatrasal Stadium -- connected with the incident.

As per Delhi Police sources, when the police was questioning the wrestler at the said places, Sushil was seemingly nervous and was changing his statement repeatedly.

"The Crime Branch team is investigating the matter from every angle including who helped Sushil Kumar while he was absconding. Police took Kumar and Ajay to Chhatrasal Stadium where the fight took place. The second location was flat in Model Town from where Sushil and his companions brought Sagar Dhankhar and Sonu to Chhatrasal Stadium. The third location was flat in Shalimar Bagh where Sushil used to live," sources told ANI.

They said the police questioned Sushil at these locations and tried to know who else was present with him during the course of the events on May 4 and May 5. They said that police also tried to verify the video in which wrestler Sagar Dhankar could be seen being beaten by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. (ANI)

