Happy with my performance at Poland Open: Vinesh Phogat on winning gold

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third successive gold medal in the 53 kg category as she won the Poland Open">Poland Open on Sunday. After her victory, the wrestler said that she was happy with her performance in the tournament.

"The biggest positives from wrestling against strong opponents are it forces me out of my comfort zone, makes me push my limits, and teaches important lessons! Happy with my performance at the #PolandOpen, Excited by this start as a 53 kg wrestler, now onwards and upwards," Phogat tweeted.



The 24-year-old Phogat defeated Polish wrestler Roksana in the finals.

"Many congratulations to our #TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh for winning the goldmedal in women's 53 kg #wrestling at #PolandOpen. This is her third gold in a month having won in Madrid and Turkey," SAIMedia tweeted.



Phogat had earlier won the Grand Prix of Spain and Yasar Dogu Ranking Series tournament 2019. (ANI)

