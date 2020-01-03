Haryana: Class 10 girl bags gold in National Dance Sport Championship

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A tenth standard girl, Sahira Jain, who performed a Latin dance form bagged the gold medal in the 11th National Dance Sport Championship.

"I performed a Latin dance and I have won gold in the 11th National Dance Sport Championship. I competed against participants from different states," Sahira told ANI.

She thanked her parents and teachers for their constant support in pursuing dance.

"My dance form originated from Latin America and Spain. It is different from the regular Bollywood and Indian dance forms. I have done a lot of hard work for the nationals. My parents and teachers supported me in my journey so I owe my success to everyone," Sahira said.

"I got attracted to Latin dance when I first saw it at a social," she said.



Sahira had bagged the gold last year too in the competition which she termed as "tough".

"Last year, around 10-12 states participated and you are judged upon your moves, appearance, and musicality, etc. The competition was a tough one," she said.

"I want to travel after completing my 10th standard so that I can learn from international artistes. I want to then follow my grandfather's footsteps and crack the UPSC exam," she added. (ANI)

