Haryana continues dominance in National Shooting Trials

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Haryana continued their dominance at the national shooting selection trials, as in-form Rhythm Sangwan nailed the women's 25m pistol T5 trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in the capital, shooting 31 hits in the medal round to leave behind Maharashtra's Abhidnya Ashok Patil who had 27 to her name.

Delhi teenager Naamya Kapoor was third with 22 hits.

Rhythm finished on top of the 93-woman qualification field with a score of 585 after her allotted 60 shots. Abhidnya was fifth with 577 and Naamya sixth with 575. Abhidnya did finish ahead of Rhythm in the semis (on countback) with 11 hits each but was no match for her in the final.



Divanshi also brought Haryana the Junior Women's 25m Pistol T5 gold, shooting 24 in the final to edge out Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who shot 23. Khushi Kapoor was third with 16 hits.

Earlier, Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel won his second successive Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) trials shooting 28 in the T6 medal match to edge out Rajasthan's Bhavesh Shekhawat who shot 26 to come second. Haryana's Sameer was third with 18 hits. Ankur had also won the T5 Men's RFP on Saturday.

In the qualifications, however, it was Punjab's Udhayveer Sidhu, who topped with a score of 583. Ankur was fifth with 577 and Bhavesh fourth with the same score, but with more inner 10s than the former.

The duo also took different routes to the final. Ankur came through in second place with a score of 15, while Bhavesh topped the first semi-final with 14 hits. The top two from each semi made the four-man medal match.

In the Junior Men's RFP, Haryana's Adarsh Singh won the T6 trials with a score of 25 in the medal match. Sameer came second with 23 while Agneya Kaushik was third with 17. (ANI)

