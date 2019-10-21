Yogeshwar Dutt
Yogeshwar Dutt

Haryana Election: Yogeshwar Dutt casts vote in Sonipat

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:50 IST

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt cast vote on Monday morning.
Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.
Dutt is contesting election from Baroda against Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda who successfully contested in the 2009 and 2014 elections by defeating Kapoor Singh Narwal of INLD each time.
The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.
In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
More than 40,000 Haryana Police personnel, over 13,000 paramilitary personnel, and more than 20,000 Home Guards and Special Police Officers have been deployed for conducting the elections in the state.
The assembly election in Haryana will witness a multi-cornered contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).
The BJP has fielded three high-profile sportspersons including Dutt in Haryana Assembly elections, who made the country proud with their achievements.
Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh are the newly inducted sportspersons in BJP will contest from Dadri, and Pehowa Assembly constituencies respectively.
The counting in Haryana and Maharashtra will be held on October 24. (ANI)

