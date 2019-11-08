Haryana Police shines at 23rd All India Police Golf Tournament

Chandigarh [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Haryana Police clinched the overall team Gross Championship in the 23rd All India Police Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held at the Oxford Golf Course in Pune from November 4 to 6.

Haryana team which consisted of K K Sindhu, IPS Chairman Haryana Police Housing Corporation, and Kulvinder Singh, IPS DIG HAP Madhuban (330), defeated the BSF team (334). The BSF team had been winners for the last six years.

This is the first time Haryana had bagged the championship since 2012 and overall, they have won twice.

More than 100 police officers from various States and Para-Military organisations took part in this annual golf championship. Director General of Police, Manoj Yadava, congratulated the team for bringing laurels to the Department at the national level. (ANI)

