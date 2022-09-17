Having Valentino Rossi as coach was my childhood dream: Italian Moto GP racer Marco Bezzecchi

Aragon [Spain], September 17 (ANI): Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian Grand Prix Motorcycle racer with Mooney VR46 Racing Team, said that he is satisfied with his performance in the ongoing Moto GP season, which also happens to be his first at the highest level of the sport.

Bezzecchi is currently at 14th position in the current standings in the Moto GP 2022 season.

"I am satisfied with how the season is going. It is going really well for the first season. I am learning a lot and improving my skills. I cannot complain about how things are going. Of course, there is a lot to improve and that is what I am focusing on with each passing race," said the racer in an interview with ANI on Thursday.

He is extremely happy to have Moto GP legend, Valentino Rossi by his side as a coach and boss. Rossi is the owner of his racing team, Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

"It is fantastic. The team is really good, and so are the people working here. We have a good relationship with the academy. I am lucky to be part of this group. To have him (Rossi) as a coach and boss is fantastic and was my dream since I was young," he said.

"We speak a lot and are in contact during races. We see each other almost every day. He gives me a lot of advice, he also likes to know what we are working on. It is incredible when he speaks to you. Everything he has said to me is fantastic, so I would not go with one particular piece of advice," he added.



Bezzecchi said that his journey from Moto3 to Moto GP has been a long one and had its share of struggles. He chose Moto2 as his hardest challenge.

Moto 3 to Moto GP are phases classified on basis of bikes used. Bikes become more powerful, heavier and difficult to handle with each passing phase.

"I was fast during my Moto3 days. It is the easiest category, the power is not too much and the bikes were small. Moto2 was a difficult step and hardest for me as the power is bigger, bikes are heavier and tyres are different. It was the hardest for me to learn. I struggled but learnt a lot about my bike," he said.

"Moto GP is top-level. It is fantastic to race at this level. But it is also very difficult because of things I had to learn about my bike, electronics and riding style. But at the moment, it is going on well, cannot complain," he added.

Talking about the rest of the season, which still has five races to go, Bezzecchi said that riders are going to race on some really nice tracks, where they have not raced for a long while, like one in Japan.

"I am looking forward to going there (at these tracks), the fans are incredible and the layout of the tracks is fantastic. I look forward to continuing to learn and getting better with every race," he added.

Indian audience can catch all from the MOTOGP 2022 - Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon Qualifying race from 16:00 Hrs (04:00 pm IST) onwards on Saturday, September 17, 2022 and MOTOGP 2022 - Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragon Main race from 14:15 Hrs (02:15 pm IST) onwards on Sunday, September 18, 2022 on Eurosport India. The same can be live streamed on the discovery+ app. (ANI)

