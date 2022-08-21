Hazel bags a double in Women's Air Rifle at National selection trials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): Haryana's Hazel landed the double in Women's 10m Air Rifle, winning both the Senior Women's and Junior Women's T5 national selection trials here at the M.P. Shooting Academy range.

Hazel beat Railways' Meghana Sajjanar 17-15 in the senior women's gold medal match and Karnataka's Yukhti Rajendra 17-9 in the Junior Women's final.



She missed out on a treble, falling to Haryana's Nancy 10-16 in the Youth final. She shot a solid 631 in the qualifiers which helped her come second behind Meghana in the Women's event while helping her top the Junior and Youth qualifiers.

At the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi where the Pistol trials are underway, Uttar Pradesh's (U.P) Ujjwal Malik got the better of Haryana's Samrat Rana 16-2 in the Men's 10m Air Pistol T5 final. Ujjwal had also topped the qualifiers with a score of 587, while Samrat came second with the same score but lesser inner 10s.

Samrat however won gold in the Junior Men's 10m Air Pistol, beating U.P's Sagar Dangi 16-14 in a close final. Haryana also won gold in the Youth Men's 10m Air Pistol when Jatin Kumar got the better of the Army's Pradhyumn Singh 16-6 in the gold medal match. (ANI)

