'He left nothing in the tank': Michael Jordon pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant

New York [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): Former basketball player Michael Jordon on Monday (local time) paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant and said that the late basketball phenomenon left 'nothing in the tank'.

Jordon's remarks came during a packed public memorial for Kobe Bryant at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Jordon also got teary-eyed while giving a moving speech.

"In the game of basketball, in life, as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor," New York Post quoted Jordon as saying.

"He was like a little brother. As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe," he added.

The memorial service for Kobe started with Beyonce clad in Lakers gold.

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," said Beyonce before performing her two biggest hits-- 'Halo' and 'XO'.

The ceremony concluded with an airing of Bryant's Oscar-winning 2017 animated short film, 'Dear Basketball'.

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

