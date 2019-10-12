Harinder Sidhu
Harinder Sidhu

Here's how Australian High Commissioner celebrated International Day of the Girl Child

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu on Friday handed over her post to a girl Anjali for a day and arranged a friendly football match at the Commission premises itself.
"Well! today is the International Day of the Girl Child and for the Australian High Commission, we put a very high value on gender equality and on supporting women and girls to achieve their best. One of the ways we can do this is through sport. And we find that sport gives the girl a real sense of confidence and it is been a very critical enabler in empowering girls and getting them to aspire and dream bigger," Sidhu told ANI.
"So, today we are really pleased to work with South-East European Child Rights Action Network (SEECRAN) whom we worked with many many times on various sports programs. They work with young girls often from underprivileged backgrounds but also with Plan International and Plan India who have a program where I hand over my role to a young Indian woman who is Gigh Commissioner for a day. So, we bringing these two things together and really highlighting sports and girls empowerment," she added.
An underprivileged girl Anjali was chosen after going passing multiple tests and interviews. She took the office as an Australian High Commissioner for a day and did her job well, according to Sidhu.
"Well! I have to say she is doing a very good job and I think I can relax. She will be a very good High Commissioner in the future if she is not already. Truly, it goes to show how somebody can bring there own ability and stamp to a job and make it there own. So, I have been really happy to do this. I think it is a wonderful program and we feel so happy to participate and I hope we continue to do so for a long time," Sidhu said.
"She had the number of things, we had an official handover today. She then held a number of roundtable meetings with senior women leaders here in Delhi, talking about exchanging views on issues that women and girls face. It was interesting that theses women learned a lot from Anjali who was able to explain how she tackled some of the issues in her hometown. She also addressed all the High Commission staff today and has given them some understanding of the work she has been doing. She had a very busy day," she added.
When asked about what do you want to convey to the Indian girls she said, "I hope that they feel they can dream very big. It is in them, in every one of them to achieve there life's ambition. And really what they need is confidence because they already have the ability. The trust and confidence in themselves will take them a long way."
International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations; it is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl. October 11, 2012, was the first day of the Girl Child. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:19 IST

India defeat Bhutan 10-1 in SAFF U-15 Women's Championship, book...

Thimpu [Bhutan], Oct 11 (ANI): India booked their spot in the final of the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship after defeating Bhutan 10-1 at the Chalimithang Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:08 IST

National Open Athletics: Dutee Chand breaks National record on...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Indian sprinter Dutee Chand broke her own national record as she clocked a timing of 11.22 seconds in the women's 100m semifinals on her way to the gold medal at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:53 IST

Committee will be formed to look into matter of sports code: Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After a long meeting of National Sports Federations (NSF) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, IOA and Rijiju came to a conclusion that committee will be formed to look into the matter of sports code.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:35 IST

Pakistan announces players for women's training camp ahead of...

Karachi (Pakistan) Oct 11 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced 16 players for the women's team training camp ahead of the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:33 IST

India A games helped to bridge gap between domestic,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal who scored his second hundred in the ongoing Test against South Africa on Friday said that India A games have helped him to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:12 IST

Take a bow, cricket fraternity lauds Kohli for his double century

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After India skipper Virat Kohli smashed a double ton on Friday against South Africa, the cricket fraternity praised the cricketer for his 'stupendous innings'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:51 IST

Enoch Nkwe terms Kohli as 'world-class' player after his double century

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): South Africa coach Enoch Nkwe praised India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a double ton on Friday, by calling him a 'world-class player'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:18 IST

Kings XI Punjab appoints Anil Kumble head coach for IPL season 2020

London [UK], Oct 11 (ANI): Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble has been appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:46 IST

Pune Test: South Africa 36/3, India 565 runs ahead on day two

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India dominated on day two of the second Test against South Africa. After declaring their first innings at 601/5, Indian bowlers scalped three Proteas wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:34 IST

Second ODI: India women defeat South Africa, seal three-match series

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): India women registered a five-wicket victory over South Africa in the second ODI match here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:21 IST

At Bengaluru FC, it's my responsibility to lead by example: Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) defending champion Bengaluru FC's skipper Sunil Chhetri believes that 'it is his responsibility to lead' the club in the upcoming sixth edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:20 IST

Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt get engaged

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): England women players Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt got engaged on Friday. England Cricket took to Twitter to congratulate the duo on the occasion.

Read More
iocl