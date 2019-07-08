Hima bags gold at Kutno Athletics Meet, second in a week

Kutno [Poland], July 8 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das finished at the top in women's 200m at Kutno Athletics Meet here on Sunday and bagged her second gold in a week.

Earlier Hima had won gold at the 200m women's race in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.

In women's 200m race, Hima clocked 23.97 seconds to claim the gold while VK Vismaya won silver in 24.06 seconds.

She has a personal best of 23.10 seconds, which she clocked last year. Hima is the defending world junior champion and national record holder in 400m.

Apart from Hima, Muhammed Anas and MP Jabir also clinched the gold medal.

In men's 200m race, national record holder Anas completed the race with a timing of 21.18 seconds.

In men's 400m hurdles, MP Jabir won the gold in 50.21 seconds and Jithin Paul came at the third position in 52.26 seconds. (ANI)

