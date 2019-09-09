Indian sprinter Hima Das (Photo/ Hima Mon Jai Twitter)
Indian sprinter Hima Das (Photo/ Hima Mon Jai Twitter)

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:29 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships.
The team consists of 16 men and nine women, for the championship, which will take place in Doha, Qatar.
AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla said they have invested a lot in the 400m runners and they are prepared to deliver the best.
"We have invested a lot of time in the 400m runners, getting them to train under renowned coach Galina Bukharina. We believe that the squad has been well prepared to deliver the best results on the World stage," AFI's website quoted Sumariwalla as saying.
Men -- Jabir MP (400m Hurdles), Jinson Johnson (1500m), Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase), KT Irfan and Devender Singh (20km Race Walk), Gopi T (Marathon),Sreeshankar M (Long Jump), Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw), Muhammed Anas, Nirmal Noah Tom, Alex Antony, Amoj Jacob, KS Jeevan, Dharun Ayyasamy and Harsh Kumar (4x400m Men's & MixedRelay).
Women -- PU Chitra (1500m), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Hima Das, Vismaya VK, Poovamma MR, Jisna Mathew, Revathi V, Subha Venkatsan, Vithya R (4x400m Women & Mixed Relay).
The championship, commencing on September 27, will conclude on October 6. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Fitting end to my Test career, says Mohammad Nabi after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who played his final Test match on Monday, said that it was a 'fitting end' to his Test career as his team registered a 224-run victory over Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

Port of Spain [Trinidad], Sept 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt on Monday announced the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the captain for the ODI and T20I format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:45 IST

Bangladesh announce squad for first two matches of Tri-nation...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named their squad for the first two matches of the Tri-nation T20 Tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:26 IST

10 Sri Lankan players including Malinga opt out of Pakistan tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is among 10 players who have opted out of the forthcoming tour to Pakistan where the team is scheduled to play three-match ODI and T20I series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:01 IST

Indian men's hockey team will take on Russia in FIH Olympic Qualifier

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Russia in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:47 IST

Application process for membership of ICA begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the commencement of the membership application process for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), the official players' association for male and female ex-cricketers in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:24 IST

Irfan donates food to needy, says giving is a way of life

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India pacer Irfan Pathan on Monday donated food to the needy people and said that 'giving is a way of life'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:42 IST

South Africa arrives in Dharamshala for 1st T20I game

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I game of the three-match series against India, the South African team arrived here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:00 IST

India women's hockey team to face USA in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, India women's hockey team will compete against World No. 13 the United States of America for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:44 IST

England names unchanged squad for fifth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named an unchanged 13-member squad for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:38 IST

Afghanistan win one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs at Zaur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Monday.

Read More
iocl