Hima Das donates one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.

"Friends it's high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa," Das tweeted.



She joined the likes of shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and wrestler Bajrang Punia, who have also contributed their bit for the cause.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 694. 16 deaths have taken place so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

