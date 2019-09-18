Hima Das ruled out of World Championships 2019 due to back injury

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das has been ruled out of the World Championships 2019 due to a back injury, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Wednesday.

AFI took to Twitter and wrote: "Unfortunately 400m athlete #HimaDas will not compete at the @iaaforg World Championships 2019 #Doha2019 due to back injury."

AFI selection committee on September 9 had named Das for the tournament to be held in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

The ace sprinter clinched five gold medals recently. She won the fifth medal at the Nove Mesto Athletics Meet on July 20. She clocked a timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the 400m race, registering her season-best timing.

Hima also won gold in 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet.

Hima, known as 'Dhing Express', won three gold medals at different events - Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. (ANI)

