Himachal Police, SAI Hostel Dharamshala win in state-level Kabaddi Championship

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Himachal Police bagged the men's senior title while SAI Hostel Dharamshala claimed the women's title in the state level Kabaddi Championship here on Sunday.

The event was started on February 6 and concluded on February 9. In the men's final, Himachal Police's Ajay Thakur played furiously and gained vital points in the second half. Earlier, Himachal Police defeated Mandi in the semifinal clash.

On the other hand, SAI Hostel Dharamshala defeated Bilaspur in the women's category. Dharamshala was led by experienced Kavita Thakur.

Rampur Hydro Power Station head Manoj Kumar was the chief guest in the closing ceremony. He said Kabaddi is a better game for a state like Himachal Pradesh as this sport is very exciting. (ANI)

