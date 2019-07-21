Hima's coach Nipon Das
Hima's coach Nipon Das

Hima's performance is good indication for sports in country, says her coach Nipon

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:08 IST

Guwahati (Assam), July 21 (ANI): Indian ace sprinter Hima Das' coach Nipon Das on Sunday said that her achievement is a very good indication for the sports in the country.
Hima is also known as 'Dhing Express' as she hails from the Dhing town in Nagaon district of Assam.
"A girl from Assam's, particularly from Dhing, will give such a spectacular performance is a very good indication for the sports," Das told ANI.
Nipon said that he is very happy with the Hima's performance in the last 20 days at different events in 200m and 400m. She is back in great form as he was in before the Asian Games.
"I'm very happy with Hima's performance in the last 20 days in 200m and 400m event. Before leaving for Poland, Hima got injured in the Asian Athletics Championship at Doha. So we were worried about her but now she has done the remarkable job after recovering from the injury," Nipon said.
"She has returned to his form in which she was in before the Asian Games. She is far from here but we contact daily as I'm the one who taught her the basics of running," he added.
Hima bagged five gold medals in the last 20 days at different events. She recently won gold in 400m at the Czech Republic. The 19-year-old clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race.
Nipon hopes that Hima will do good in the upcoming World Athletics Championship at Doha in relay and individual event.
"On July 20, she participated in 400m race in the International Meet and clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to bag her fifth gold medal. I hope that she does good in the World Athletics Championship at Doha where she will participate in the relay and individual event," Nipon said.
Indian mixed relay team who won the silver medal in the Asian Games 2018 was upgraded to gold on July 19. Hima was part of the mixed relay team.
"I have got to know that Indian mixed relay team's medal is upgraded to gold in the Asian Games 2018 as the gold medallist Bahrain's team athlete is found guilty of doping by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). I hope that she continues her good performance until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic," Nipon concluded.
Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three golds at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:05 IST

Army Chief approves Dhoni's request to train with Parachute...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat approved former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni's request to train with the Parachute regiment for two months, top Army sources said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:15 IST

Good opportunity for youngsters, says Surinder Khanna on India...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna said that the Indian squad announced for the forthcoming Windies tour provides a "good opportunity for the youngsters".

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:50 IST

Great job done by selectors, says Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday said the selectors have done a great job in selecting the squad for the Windies tour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Lys Mousset signs three-year deal at Sheffield United

Sheffield [UK], July 21 (ANI): Lys Mousset on Sunday signed a three-year deal at Sheffield United, making a move from Bournemouth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 17:45 IST

We enjoy having Harry in Leicester City, says Wes Morgan

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has said that the club enjoys having Harry Maguire in the team, who has not changed despite having links to Manchester United and Manchester City.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:42 IST

Indonesia Open: Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi in final

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 21 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-16 in the final match of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:31 IST

Dhoni knows when to retire, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid speculation surrounding India player MS Dhoni's retirement, chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday said the 'legendary cricketer' knows when to retire.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 16:17 IST

Alex Carey feels lucky to learn from Steve Waugh

Dubai [UAE], July 21 (ANI): As Australia is preparing for the upcoming Ashes series, Alex Carey is delighted to have former player Steve Waugh mentoring the team ahead of the series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:40 IST

We don't want to go to second line of player: Arsenal's Emery

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Arsenal manager Unai Emery said that they will not settle for a 'second line of player' as he aims to sign players who can improve the team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 15:16 IST

Dhawan returns, Pant named wicketkeeper for Windies tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan returned to the limited-overs squads while Rishabh Pant has been named as the wicket-keeper across all three formats for the forthcoming India tour of West Indies, beginning August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:50 IST

Mentally I was ready for it: Rashid Khan on being appointed...

London [UK], July 21 (ANI): Rashid Khan, the newly appointed Afghanistan captain, said he was mentally ready for the position, adding that when it comes to national duties one has to be ready to lead.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:44 IST

Zidane confirms Gareth Bale's departure from Real Madrid

Leeds [UK], July 21 (ANI): Amidst all the speculations surrounding Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale's future at the club, manager Zinedine Zidane said that the 30-year-old is very close to leaving.

Read More
iocl