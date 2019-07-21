Hima's performance is good indication for sports in country, says her coach Nipon

Guwahati (Assam), July 21 (ANI): Indian ace sprinter Hima Das' coach Nipon Das on Sunday said that her achievement is a very good indication for the sports in the country.

Hima is also known as 'Dhing Express' as she hails from the Dhing town in Nagaon district of Assam.

"A girl from Assam's, particularly from Dhing, will give such a spectacular performance is a very good indication for the sports," Das told ANI.

Nipon said that he is very happy with the Hima's performance in the last 20 days at different events in 200m and 400m. She is back in great form as he was in before the Asian Games.

"I'm very happy with Hima's performance in the last 20 days in 200m and 400m event. Before leaving for Poland, Hima got injured in the Asian Athletics Championship at Doha. So we were worried about her but now she has done the remarkable job after recovering from the injury," Nipon said.

"She has returned to his form in which she was in before the Asian Games. She is far from here but we contact daily as I'm the one who taught her the basics of running," he added.

Hima bagged five gold medals in the last 20 days at different events. She recently won gold in 400m at the Czech Republic. The 19-year-old clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to complete the race.

Nipon hopes that Hima will do good in the upcoming World Athletics Championship at Doha in relay and individual event.

"On July 20, she participated in 400m race in the International Meet and clocked the timing of 52.09 seconds to bag her fifth gold medal. I hope that she does good in the World Athletics Championship at Doha where she will participate in the relay and individual event," Nipon said.

Indian mixed relay team who won the silver medal in the Asian Games 2018 was upgraded to gold on July 19. Hima was part of the mixed relay team.

"I have got to know that Indian mixed relay team's medal is upgraded to gold in the Asian Games 2018 as the gold medallist Bahrain's team athlete is found guilty of doping by World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). I hope that she continues her good performance until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic," Nipon concluded.

Earlier, she won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet on Wednesday. Prior to Tabor Athletic Meet, she won three golds at different events including a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix. (ANI)

