His hard work has paid off: Neeraj Chopra's mother after her son bags silver in World Athletics C'ships

Panipat (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): After Neeraj Chopra scripted history by clinching the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Eugene, his mother stated she was certain that he would bring a medal home.

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

A wave of celebration was visible in Neeraj's village in Panipat, where his family members along with other villagers, could be seen dancing and celebrating their son's achievement.

"We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event," Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra's mother told ANI.



"This feeling can't be explained. Even though he lost by some seconds but we are really happy. We were equally happy when he brought home the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics," she added.

Meanwhile, Neeraj's aunt stated, "This is a very proud moment for our village and for the entire country. Neeraj is not only our son but the entire country's son now. He will continue to make the country proud in future as well."

The Olympic medallist started the proceedings with a foul throw, which was followed by 82.39m and 86.37m. It was finally in the fourth attempt when he recorded the distance of 88.13m, which put him in contention for the silver medal.

The last two attempts by Neeraj went foul throws, and thus, he ended up in the second position. The first position was held by defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who recorded a distance of 90.54m.

Neeraj also became India's first ever track and field athlete to take the silver medal in the World Championships, and second to bag a podium finish after the legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had finished third in the Paris Worlds in 2003.

