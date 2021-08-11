His words of wisdom and motivation shall always stay with me: Mirabai Chanu after meeting Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was left inspired after meeting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday.

"Loved meeting @sachin_rt Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired," the Indian weightlifter tweeted.



"Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard," Sachin Tendulkar replied to Chanu.

Chanu opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

The Indian weightlifter last week received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show at the Tokyo Games. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur had felicitated India's first medal winner Mirabai Chanu after she landed from Tokyo. (ANI)

