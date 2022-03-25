Hitaashee cards 7-under 65, moves into lead at sixth leg of WPGT

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 25 (ANI): It was Hitaashee Bakshi's turn to shine in the spotlight in the second round of the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, as she became the second player in two days to shoot a bogey-free scintillating 7-under 65 to move into a one-shot lead here at the Golden Greens Golf and Resorts, which has been yielding some very low scores this week.

Hitaashee Bakshi, who has one win against her name this season, equalled the first round score of 65 by Gaurika Bishnoi, whose second-round 71 saw her slip to second place. Hitaashee Bakshi's 65 was flawless too, just as Gaurika's in the first round.

After the second round, Hitaashee leads at 9-under 135 with Gaurika at 8-under 136.



Hitaashee hit a purple patch around the middle of her outing. After seven pars to start the day, she fired six birdies in seven holes between eighth and 14th and she also birdied the 18th. Gaurika had three birdies against two bogeys.

Bengaluru golfer Durga Nittur, who turns 20 in May, put herself in a fine position at third with rounds of 69-71 and she is 4-under 140. Durga started the day with a bogey and then parred all the way till the 10th before she found her first birdie on the 11th and added a second on the 18th.

Neha Tripathi (72), Pranavi Urs (73), multiple winners this season, and Jahanvi Bakshi (74) are all Tied-fourth at 142 with amateur Heena Kang (69) and Nayanika Sanga (74) Tied-sixth at 1-under 143. Nayanika also holed one of the two eagles of the day, when she registered a three on the Par-5 18th.

The other eagle of the day came from Shweta Mansingh (72), who was Tied-9th alongside Afshan Fatima (70), Ridhima Dilawari (74) and Lakhmehar Pardesi (75).

The cut was applied at 12-over and 25 players, including four amateurs, made the cut. (ANI)

