Honda announces team for International Racing Championships 2022

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 21 (ANI): As the 2022 season of international racing championship is set to resume after two years of enforced inactivity, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its international racing team for 2022 season.

Beginning the 2022 season with renewed motivation and energy, four best Indian riders from Honda Racing India team will represent India on international racetrack at 2022 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and Thailand Talent Cup (TTC).

Sharing an overview of Honda's racing journey, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO - Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "I'm happy that the motorsports activities in India and the Asian region are getting back to normal after two-years gap. It is my dream to see an iconic Indian Rider making India proud at International championships. To realize this dream, we have laid a 360-degree roadmap that focuses on faster skill up of potential Indian riders under the able guidance of Mr. Tadayuki Okada, ex MotoGP rider. This year, two of India's racing icons will compete with Asia's best at Asia Road Racing Championship in AP250 class. Further, we are also fast-tracking the development of 2 next generation riders who will race at Thailand Talent Cup. We are aiming for our boys to be in the top group and make us proud on the international stage. I wish all our riders and team a very successful 2022 racing season!"

Elaborating on HMSI's 2022 international racing plans, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President - Brand and Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "We are thrilled with the onset of 2022 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship after a gap of two years. Joining the Asian grid of riders from India will be Rajiv Sethu & Senthil Kumar. Having represented the team across national and international championships, the duo will step into this season carrying experience as well as a steel solid focus on claiming laurels for Honda. Parallelly, India's next-gen riders Kavin Quintal & Sarthak Chavan realize their dream of racing on international platform at Thailand Talent Cup 2022. It is going to be an exciting season and we look forward to their performance in the championships."

Leading Honda Racing India with the aim to seize honors among top 10 in Asia Production 250cc class of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) will be 2 exceptional riders.



Experienced rider Rajiv Sethu remains the spearhead of Honda Racing India team. Since his debut at ARRC in 2017, Rajiv has shown remarkable consistency over the years. Rushing up from 46th spot in his debut year to 27th in 2018 and closing 2019 season at 17th position with 2 Top-10 & 9 Top 15 finishes, Rajiv has his eyes set on accomplishing new personal benchmarks yet again.

Joining Rajiv in the Honda Racing India pit will be 20-year-old rider Senthil Kumar. Starting his ARRC journey in 2019, Senthil finished his rookie season at 30th position in AP250 class of championship. In 2018, the rider showcased promising results at Thailand Talent Cup (his first time at international racing).

Looking forward to his 4th season at ARRC, Rajiv Sethu shared, "I am very excited for the upcoming season of ARRC as we will finally head back to international circuits after a break of 2 years. It gives me great pride that Honda has placed their trust in me and has left no stone unturned in giving the best training along with expert mentors and technicians. This year, my target is to close the season in Top 5 and I have been rigorously preparing for it."

Sharing his thoughts, Senthil Kumar said, "This is my second season with Honda at ARRC. I am very thankful to Honda for giving me the opportunity to represent my country at this prestigious international platform. During the last 2 years, I focused on improving my fitness and hone my riding skills under the guidance of my mentors. I will give my 100% in all rounds and try to get as many points as possible for my team."

The biggest hurdle in the development of an Indian iconic rider for International Championships has been the late entry point into professional racing. But Honda is challenging this and fast-tracking the career development of young Indian riders who have high potential.

The new riders for 2022 season of Thailand Talent Cup are 16 year old Kavin Quintal from Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 2021 champion of Honda India Talent cup and the solo Indian rider in Asia Talent Cup 2022. Joining him is 15-year-old Sarthak Chavan from Pune (Maharashtra) the young rider who was 2020 champion of Honda India Talent Cup. (ANI)

