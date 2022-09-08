Honda Racing India team ready to kick-off penultimate round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India riders are all geared up to get head-to-head in a thrilling battle for points as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 gets closer to the season finale.

As round 4 kicks off at the Madras International Circuit this weekend, 3 riders will race on Honda machines in the Pro-Stock 165cc class of the national championship. Adding more weight will be Honda's 20 young guns who have their eyes set on the points that are crucial for championship titles in IDEMTISU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R & CBR150R classes.

Supporting the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race. This round will provide an opportunity to 15 Honda customers who will experience the thrill of racing on Honda Hornet 2.0 race machines.



Speaking on the upcoming round, Prabhu Nagaraj - Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, "In the penultimate round of the championship, our riders are all set to power up their performances by pushing the throttle to its limit. With high spirits from bagging a top 5 finish in Asia's toughest racing championship in Japan, Rajiv Sethu is highly motivated to do well this weekend."

"Meanwhile, our next-gen racing sensations are riding with passion in IDEMTISU Honda India Talent Cup. Sarthak Chavan and Raheesh Khatri will be looking forward to wrap-up the championship titles in NSF250R & CBR150R classes. We are optimistic of seeing more action-packed performances this weekend," he added.

Holding the baton for Honda in the Pro-Stock 165cc class of national championship are Rajiv Sethu& Senthil Kumar of IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team and Abhishek Vasudev of ASK Honda Racing Team.

Entering the 4th round with 105 points, the IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing Team is placed at third position in the championship. Riding on the back of 1 win and 3 podium finishes, Honda's ace rider Rajiv Sethu is second on the scoreboard and has 73 points to his name. Whereas his teammate Senthil Kumar is in 10th position with 32 points followed by ASK Honda Racing's Abhishek Vasudev on 11th with 30 points in the championship so far. (ANI)

