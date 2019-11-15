Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth marches into semi-finals

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after registering a win in the third round.

Srikanth in the first game outclassed China's Chen Long with a score of 21-13. The Chinese shuttler got retired after the first game which allowed Srikanth to qualify for the semi-finals.

Yesterday, PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the tournament after losing their respective matches.

Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan outclassed Sindhu in a three-game long encounter of the second round 21-18, 11-21, 21-16.

Parupalli Kashyap faced a defeat at the hands of Chou Tien-Chen from Chinese Taipei in the second round match of the tournament.

Kashyap lost to world number two in three games after winning the first game easily.

In the 60-minute long clash, Chou made a come back in the last two games and advanced to the competition. (ANI)

