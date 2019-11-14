Hong Kong Open: Sindhu, Kashyap knocked out

Hong Kong, Nov 14 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap were knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their respective matches on Thursday.

Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan outclassed Sindhu in a three-game long encounter of the second round 21-18, 11-21, 21-16.

After losing the first game, World Championships winner kept the momentum in the second game. Busanan in the third game took the match away from Sindhu. The match lasted for 69 minutes.

In men's singles, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap faced a defeat at the hands of Chou Tien-Chen from Chinese Taipei in the second round match of the tournament.

Kashyap lost to world number two in three games after winning the first game easily.

In the 60-minute long clash, Chou made a come back in the last two games and advanced to the competition.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth reached the quarter-final after defeating Sourabh Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19. HS Prannoy had to face disappointment as he lost his second-round match against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie. Christie defeated Prannoy 21-12, 21-19 to enter the quarter-finals of the tournament. (ANI)

