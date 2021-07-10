Honour to join hands with government to lend support to Olympic-bound athletes: Jay Shah

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday said that it is an honour for the board to join hands with the government in lending support to the Olympic-bound athletes.

"It is our honour to join hands with the Government of India in lending support to Olympic bound athletes. The BCCI joins the nation in wishing our sportspersons all the very best for the showpiece event. Let's #Cheer4India," tweeted Jay Shah.

The members of the Indian cricket team (both men and women) have gotten behind the country's Olympic-bound contingent and have urged the citizens to keep the morale of the athletes high.



The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Saturday in which the likes of Mithali Raj, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ajinkya Rahane, Harleen Deol were seen saying "Cheer 4 India."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony. "The flagbearers for the Indian contingent of Tokyo 2020 for the opening ceremony on July 23rd are Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh," IOA President Narinder Batra said in an official letter.

"The flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony on August 8 will be Bajrang Punia," the letter further stated.

IOA President Narinder Batra also confirmed that the total contingent for the Olympics would be around 126 athletes and 75 officials. The contingent comprises 56 per cent of men and 44 per cent of women. It has 76 quota places and will compete in about 85 medal positions. The Indian contingent would depart for Tokyo on July 17.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the mega event will conclude on August 8. (ANI)

