HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma advance to second round of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jan 8 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the ongoing Malaysia Masters after winning their respective first-round matches.

Prannoy overcame Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 21-9, 21-17 in a match that lasted for 34 minutes.

In a match that went for 47 minutes, Verma defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-16, 21-15.

Earlier in the day, Sania Nehwal and PV Sindhu moved to the second round of the tournament after defeating their respective opponents.

Nehwal defeated Lianne Tan 21-15, 21-17 while Sindhu beat Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya 21-15, 21-13.

On the other hand, Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the tournament in the first round. The 27-year-old faced a straight-game defeat at the hands of Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21, 15-21. (ANI)