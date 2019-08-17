HS Prannoy slams Selection Committee for sports awards

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Soon after the Selection Committee for sports awards announced players' name for the Arjuna award, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy slammed the committee saying that 'performance is least considered in our country'.

Prannoy took to Twitter to express his dejection over the snub and wrote: "If you ever want your name in the Awards list, make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can't help it. Let go and just play until you can. #arjunaawards."

The committee named 19 sportspersons for Arjuna award and the list features only two badminton players -- B Sai Praneeth and Pramod Bhagat.

The list also includes the names of Ravindra Jadeja (cricket), Poonam Yadav (cricket), Tejinderpal Singh Toor (athletics), Mohammed Anas Yahiya (athletics), S Bhaskaran (bodybuilding), Sonia Lather (boxing), Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (hockey), Ajay Thakur (Kabaddi), Gaurav Singh Gill (motorsports), Anjum Moudgil (shooting), Harmeet Rajul Desai (table tennis), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling), Fouaad Mirza (Equestrian), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (football), Swapna Barman (athletics), Sundar Singh Gurjar (para-sports, athletics), Simran Singh Shergill (polo).

For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, Bajrang Punia and Deepa Malik have been picked by the committee. (ANI)

