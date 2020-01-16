HS Pranoy ousted from Indonesia Masters 2020

ANI |

Jakarta [Indonesia], Jan 15 (ANI): India shuttler HS Pranoy faced a first-round exit from the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2020 on Wednesday.



Indonesia's Jonatan Christie outclassed Pronoy in two-straight games 21-17, 21-14 which lasted for 38-minute.

Earlier, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma were knocked out of the tournament after losing their respective first-round matches.

Kashyap lost to local boy Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in two-straight games 21-14, 21-12 in 38 minutes. The world number seven dominated the match and Kashyap did not have the chance to turn things in his favour.

On the other hand, Verma was ousted by Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto 17-21, 21-19, 10-21in the clash that lasted for one hour and four minutes.

In the men's doubles category, pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also faced a first-round exit after losing to Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 22-20, 21-15.

PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the tournament and will face Japan's Sayaka Takahashi on January 16. Saina Nehwal crashes out of the competition after facing a defeat at the hands of Takahashi.

Indian men's shuttlers Kidami Srikanth, Sourabh Verma, and Sai Praneeth lost their respective first-round matches and were knocked out of the tournament. (ANI)







