Hyderabad to host 2nd edition of India Open International Taekwondo Championship

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The India Open International Taekwondo Championship was inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs V. Srinivas Goud in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The event had been conducted by the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI).

"It's a very proud moment for Hyderabad to host such a great international Championship. In the upcoming days Hyderabad is going to be a sports hub for all kind of sports," Goud told ANI.

The motive of such a championship is to promote taekwondo in the country and to nourish young talents around the country.

"The main motive behind conducting this Championship is to promote taekwondo in our country and to encourage many more students to take part in the Taekwondo. Also to provide an international platform for the ones who deserve but could not afford and to upgrade their rank," Prabhat Kumar, General Secretary of Taekwondo Federation of India, told ANI.

"We would like to provide training to all the youth in Taekwondo, one of the 7 deadly martial arts so that at time of emergency they can protect themselves," he added.

Players around India stated that it the big platform to showcase their skills and the event is organised well.

"The championship has been organised in a very nice manner. This Championship is providing us with a platform to prove ourselves at an international stage and to improve our ranks," Mahesh Krishna, a participant said.

Rodali, another player said, "I have recently participated in the Jakarta Asian games and after that, it is the next big platform that I'm going to perform in. It's going to be a great competition and going to give us a great experience. Competing with these countries gives us proper exposure to Taekwondo."

The India Open International Taekwondo Championship will conclude on June 16 and the event is held at Balayogi International Stadium at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (ANI)