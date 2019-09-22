I am back, says Carolina Marin after winning China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 22 (ANI): After winning the China Open on Sunday, Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin announced her return to the badminton sport saying 'I am back'.

Marin posted pictures on her Twitter account and wrote "I am back" as the caption.



Olympic gold medalist Marin defeated Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the women's singles final match to lift the China Open title.

In the 65-minute-long clash, Spain's Marin lost the first game but she went on to make a comeback in the next two games to clinch the trophy.

On Saturday, Marin had defeated Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 in a semifinal match to reach the final of the tournament.

Marin, 26, is returning to the court after eight months as she had knee surgery. The Spaniard had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right leg during the final of the Indonesia Masters in January.

As a result, she missed the BWF World Championships which concluded last month in Basel, Switzerland. In the tournament, PV Sindhu came out triumphant, becoming the first Indian to win a gold in the championships. (ANI)

