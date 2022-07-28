I have a special bonding with Commonwealth Games: Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal

Birmingham [UK], July 27 (ANI): Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal said on Wednesday that he has a special bonding with the Commonwealth Games because of how people came to know about him after his performances at the 2006 edition in Melbourne.

Indian table tennis contingent reached Birmingham where it is currently practising for the challenges at Birmingham. CWG 2022 are set to start on Thursday.

"In 2006, when I won a medal for the first time, people started to know me. I have a special bonding with Commonwealth Games. I have won medals every time I have played at this event and hope I will be able to do so this time as well and make my country proud," said Achanta to ANI.

Achanta said that this edition will be his fifth CWG event.

"I have been around for a long time. The competition is really good. We have good players in Canada, there is England, Nigeria and Singapore. I hope we will be going back with medals," he added.



He said that this is the strongest table tennis team India has sent to date.

On the other side, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan is also excited to represent the nation at his second CWG event.



"We are all prepared, hoping to give my best show. We have a good chance at all events with strong men and women teams. The table contingent has been doing well as of late. I am in good confidence and hoping to take momentum in CWG," he added.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 is being held from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

