I never thought of winning chess championship: Humpy Koneru

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): After winning 2019 women's world rapid chess championship, Humpy Koneru says that she never thought of winning the title.

"I am very happy. I did not expect I would win the title," Humpy told reporters here on Wednesday.

Humpy received a grand welcome at Gannavaram where the Andhra Pradesh Olympics Association members and family members welcomed the chess championship.

Koneru defeated China's Lei Yingjie in the final playoff match.

In the final playoff, three players -- Yingjie, Koneru, and Ekaterina Atalik, were tied for the top place.

Koneru said: "On the last day, I thought that I have a chance to win a medal. When I won the last two rounds, I got a chance to play a tie break. I lost the first game with white pieces in the tie break."

"But I won the second crucial game with black pieces. In next time break, I could draw with black pieces and won the title. It's an unexpected title for me and most wanted one," she added.

She said that her husband and family member supported her to fulfil her dream and added that her win will inspire many young players.

"It's my dream to become a world champion. That dream is fulfilled now. I am the first Indian woman to win this title. I think this can inspire many young players," she said.

"My father's training is highly helpful for me even now. He is my mentor and guide. His suggestions are helpful to me. I have been playing for the past 25 years. It all paid off today. My husband and all family members also gave good support to me," added Koneru.

Norway's Magnus Carlsen won the men's world rapid chess championship. He won the title with eight wins, seven draws, and no defeats. (ANI)

