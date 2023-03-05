I would like to win one more medal for India: Mirabai Chanu on her future ambitions

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5 (ANI): Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the silver medalist in Tokyo Olympics and a gold medalist in the Common Wealth Games 2022, has become an inspiration for many athletes who are still trying to push through the ranks to win a medal for India.

Mirabai will carry the hopes of all Indian fans who are expecting more medals at the international level from the 27-year-old weightlifter. Even she wants to live up to the expectations and win one more medal for India.

"I would like to win one more medal for India and if my preparation and training go the way it goes then I think I will be able to win a medal and if I am able to win a medal for my country again then I will be very happy."

"I will give my best shot and will say with full confidence that after training what I achieved in Tokyo I do better and convert it into gold in Paris 2024 Olympics. I will try my best and rest is everyone's love and God's blessings," Mirabai told ANI.

While speaking with ANI she addressed how she has become a source of encouragement for many athletes.



"I am very happy that I am able to encourage people. It is not only about me lifting and being encouraged. It is about encouraging everyone. There are a lot of people behind me and if I can motivate them then it feels great," Mirabai Chanu said to ANI.

There are only a few months left in the Asian Games 2023 which will be held in Hangzhou, China. Mirabai is giving her all while preparing for the tournament.

"Preparations for Asian Games are going great. I have given back-to-back medals for India. In May we have Asian Championship and then we have Asian Games and the main is Asian Games for me as I do not have an Asiad medal so I will try to win a medal in it," Mirabai continued.

Mirabai is an inspiration for many athletes, but especially a role model for women athletes in India. She had some special words of encouragement for them.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, I will say to the youth of the country in sports and also outside to focus on your dreams in which field you want to do well. Work hard. Everyone says that girls do not have power and they can't do anything. We want to show this time that we can win for India. Work hard to achieve your dreams and win it for the country. So, to all the women of India Happy International Women's Day," she ended. (ANI)

